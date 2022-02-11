The Knappa School District expects to receive an additional $2 million to boost the bond that will fund a number of projects and improvements at schools.

Along with a $4 million state grant, the total budget will reach $20 million.

The average tax rate will be below the projected $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed value, saving taxpayers $240,000 over the term of the bond, Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz said in a release on Friday.

Despite a rough market in the wake of bad inflation news, the bond sale went favorably, Fritz added. The bond, which was approved by voters in November, will mature in 25 years.

