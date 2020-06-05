A new superintendent is poised to take over leadership of the Knappa School District.
The school board has hired William Fritz to replace Paulette Johnson.
Johnson, who announced her plan to retire in March, aided the board in their discussion of what the school district needed in a new superintendent and helped with the search for her replacement.
Johnson will continue to serve as superintendent through June. The terms of Fritz’s contract will be approved at a future board meeting.
Fritz is an associate professor of teacher education at Northwest Christian University in Eugene. He has over 20 years of education experience and has worked for a school districts in Florida and Washington state.
“During my 28 years of education experiences, we’ve been able to accomplish success by staying focused on student success, working as a team, recruiting quality employees, committing to constant improvement and having fun,” Fritz said. “I’m excited to bring that philosophy to Knappa as its next superintendent and look forward to joining the school community and see what we can achieve together.”
The school district received 24 applications for the job and narrowed the field to three finalists. One withdrew and the remaining two were invited to spend a day in the district to meet staff and residents.
The coronavirus complicated the visit.
“Their visit to the district was more limited than we would have liked because we carefully protected the health and safety of all concerned by following COVID-19 protections,” said Craig Weaver, the school board chairman.
Fritz emerged as the leading candidate.
“He brings a wealth of skills and experiences that we believe will serve Knappa very well,” Weaver said in a statement.
