The Knappa School District has been awarded a grant that will allow for seismic upgrades to the high school.

The school district will receive nearly $2.5 million through Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, to make improvements to the sections with the gym, library and cafeteria, which are considered the most structurally vulnerable areas of the building.

Seismic upgrades are planned for Knappa High School.

