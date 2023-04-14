The Knappa School District has been awarded a grant that will allow for seismic upgrades to the high school.
The school district will receive nearly $2.5 million through Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, to make improvements to the sections with the gym, library and cafeteria, which are considered the most structurally vulnerable areas of the building.
The Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program provides funding for critical public buildings, primarily public schools and emergency services facilities. The school district was one of 35 applicants awarded grants in this round of funding.
The high school was built prior to existing seismic standards and is in need of updates, Bill Fritz, the superintendent in Knappa, said.
The upgrades will help the structure better withstand seismic events, Fritz said, but will also allow the building to be used as an emergency shelter after an earthquake or tsunami.
“It feels awesome,” he said. “We’re so pleased because the school is the center of the community, so it not only helps us to keep the kids safe, but allows us to serve the community in a sheltering situation if we ever had to do that.”
Engineering is being done to determine the specifics of the improvements. Typical updates include bracing and making walls more structurally sound, Fritz said.
Tiffany Brown, Clatsop County’s emergency manager, and Kurt Donaldson, the fire chief in Knappa, wrote letters of support for the school district’s grant application.
“That school is going to be an integral site for recovery for this community during a seismic event and having it available for our community in any emergency is integral to any kind of recovery efforts we’re going to have after an event,” Donaldson said.
The Knappa Fire District previously received a grant through the same program to seismically upgrade the fire station. Donaldson said they plan to wrap up the work this summer.