Public preschool is coming to Knappa in the fall.
The Knappa School District is in the middle of gathering feedback from the community to gauge interest and is awaiting news on grants that could boost funding, but Superintendent Bill Fritz said the district is prepared to move forward.
Given the community response so far, he no longer worries about not having enough students to make it an economically viable venture.
"I'm now more worried that we're not going to have enough capacity," Fritz said.
While Knappa does have some private preschool options, it does not have any publicly-funded preschool. A few students who qualify for Head Start must travel to Astoria and families are responsible for their transportation.
Meanwhile, Clatsop County — like every county in Oregon — is considered a child care desert, meaning there are not enough preschool and day care slots available to children who need them.
School district leaders hope a public preschool in Knappa will go a long way to helping families with child care needs, while also providing a solid educational foundation to carry children through school in the years to come.
For Fritz, it is an equity issue as well.
“There are students that come to kindergarten ready for school,” he said. Some may already know their ABCs or have other prereading skills. “Other children come to kindergarten and they’re much more like a blank slate,” he said.
As state standards become increasingly more complex at younger and younger grade levels, “those children who start further behind are even further, further behind,” he said. Also, for some students struggling with certain learning disabilities, early intervention through a preschool program may address these issues and make it so the students do not need special services when they get to kindergarten and higher grades.
Studies have shown early childhood development programs like preschool that blend play and learning can go a long way to closing educational, emotional and social gaps, said Dan Gaffney, a longtime educator who has worked to develop preschool and other early learning options on the North Coast, including this most recent venture with the Knappa School District.
He noted that in 2019, only 30% of the district’s third grade students met the state’s reading benchmark — an issue that a preschool program could help address. Third grade reading fluency is the primary predictor of high school graduation, he told school board members at a recent meeting.
As the school district continues to collect information from interested parents — more than 30 families, representing around 50 kids, have responded to a community survey so far —it still needs to determine other details.
Right now, for instance, the district does not have any room on its campus to accommodate a preschool and is looking to community partners to provide space.
Cost to families is also unknown. The district has not figured out yet what the price of admission will be. The amount of outside funding the district is able to secure could be a factor.
The school district is not interested in turning a profit off of the preschool, Fritz said. It just needs to cover the cost of running the preschool.
District leaders are also discussing a potential bond to go on the ballot in November. The scope of this bond has not been finalized, but it could include capital needs for preschool programs.
Fritz and Gaffney ask that parents interested in having their children attend the preschool fill out a survey available on the school district's website.