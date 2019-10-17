A Knappa woman was found guilty except for insanity on Thursday on charges of attempted murder and guilty of arson.
Mona Lisa Heilmann, 57, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of arson in the first degree.
She was sentenced to up to 20 years in the supervision of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for the attempted murder charges and seven years in prison for arson.
If she is released from the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board before seven years, she will finish her arson sentence in prison.
Last July, Heilmann was living with her sister in Chinook, Washington, when she drove to her family's home in Knappa in the middle of the night and set the house on fire while her husband and two adult children were sleeping inside.
Her husband woke up to the noise and called 911. He was able to extinguish the fire before emergency personnel arrived.
Heilmann's family was in Circuit Court during the sentencing.
Afterward, Heilmann's sister, Lori Wirkkala, said Heilmann has long suffered from mental illness.
She said there were little to no resources to help her sister. Wirkkala said she is committed to finding and working with local groups to create more mental health resources in the community.
In court, Heilmann tearfully thanked her husband for taking care of their children.
"Mrs. Heilmann, I'm so sorry that you're here," Judge Cindee Matyas said.
"There's been so much suffering. You do have such a strong and supportive family. I hope that will continue to give you the strength and support you need."
