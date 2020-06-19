Working with wild mustangs requires patience. Sitting with a horse for 12 hours just-to-touch-it kind of patience.
If you’re looking to be impressed, try watching a video of Ashley Inniss training a wild animal that outweighs her by some 700 pounds.
Inniss, who is from Jewell and is now living in Knappa, loves what she does. It’s the challenge and the affection for horses that draws her to it. She was recently selected to be a trainer in the “Extreme Mustang Makeover Challenge” this fall.
Selected trainers work with mustangs rescued from herd management areas, then after 100 days of training, reveal their results before judges in a competition.
While she grew up in a horse culture, Inniss is a relative rookie when it comes to training mustangs, and the horses she trains are definitely new to being handled by humans.
“That’s the challenge part, when you take a horse that has never been touched or handled and have it trust you completely,” she said.
And, like every person, every horse has a personality. Some are more teachable and trainable than others.
“You’re at the mercy of the horse,” she said.
Inniss’ parents are avid equestrians, so she was exposed to the culture from day one, riding on trails and beaches, before getting into performance riding in her early 20s.
At a competition in 2017, she had the chance to walk around and see other horses, including “Chico,” who became her first mustang.
“I had just lost a gelding I had for 17 years, and I ended up falling in love with this one mustang and adopting him at the end of the competition,” Inniss said. “That’s what got me into the mustang program.”
Chico, from the South Steens Herd Management Area, “has got such a good mind and he’s so willing, unlike any horse I’ve ever owned. The more I got into training him, the more I wanted to get into the program where I found him.”
Inniss was assigned her latest mustang this month. Taking a horse that was rescued from the Warm Springs Reservation near Burns, it took her the better part of a day before she could even touch the still-wild mustang.
“She came out of the trailer running and running. I sat out there, just letting her be comfortable with my presence,” she said. “Doing a lot of approach and retreat, it took me a little over 12 hours just to touch her.”
And finally, “yesterday she was letting me pet her face and she was snuggling on me. It’s really humbling to make a connection.”
While the wild mustangs are technically rounded up and captured, it’s more of a “rescue,” she said.
“People have mixed feelings on the competition and wild horses,” Inniss said. “When I applied to adopt Chico three years ago, I was sitting in the bleachers and some lady said, ‘This is awful. These horses are pulled from their homes.’
“The problem is, they’re grazing animals and they overpopulate. Eventually they end up starving themselves and dying in the wild of starvation. The BLM (Bureau of Land Management) has the program where they have roundups to get these horses.”
In the wild, mustangs are subject to infection or injuries caused by other horses, or attacks by other animals.
“Adopting them and taking them in, they can live up to 30 years,” according to Inniss.
The captured horses are tagged, the numbers are put into a computer system, then matched with a trainer.
“We don’t get to choose what horse we want,” Inniss said. “It’s just a lottery draw.”
That’s how she was matched with “Sedona,” a 3-year-old Strawberry roan mustang.
Sedona was vaccinated, but that was her only human interaction before ending up with Inniss.
Sedona is approximately 5 years old, 15 hands in height (60 inches), “but she’s got some legs on her,” Inniss said.
After a short familiarization process, Sedona and Inniss have bonded, and the two will perform in the upcoming challenge.
On Sept. 26, Inniss will be one of about 30 other trainers competing in the Extreme Mustang Makeover Challenge, showing two judges how far they have come with their mustangs.
Sedona will compete in body conditioning, judging what the horse looks like nutrition-wise, its muscle and coat, and hoof care.
They will also be judged on showmanship, how well the trainer and horse are working together; and in-hand or riding trails in the adult riding division.
Inniss is “super happy” with the progress she has made with Sedona. She has three other horses, “and they all seem to get along with her. They’re all sticking by her. I can approach her and put a lead to her halter, but it takes a few tries to get her.”
Inniss is also a “tip trainer,” offering people lessons in training horses (see “Inniss Equine” on Facebook).
“My goal is to always teach the safety portion of having a horse, how to approach it, and what to look for in body language.”
As for Sedona, she may yet end up with Inniss for good.
“I went into this thinking this is a project horse that I was going to train and compete with,” she said, “but she’s kind of tugging at my heart strings. It’s the personalities that win me over.”
