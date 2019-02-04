Knife River Corp. is preparing for a future decommissioning of part of its Seaside quarry.
The company recently applied for a conditional use permit from the county to expand quarry operations to an 11-acre strip of land directly uphill and to the east of the existing 56-acre quarry. The land is zoned for forestry and has historically been used for commercial logging.
The company proposes to grade the strip of land at a 50 percent angle and replant it with commercial timber, turning a sheer quarry wall into a steep, forested slope once adjacent mining is complete.
“It’s just looking to the future and making sure we’re good stewards of the land,” said Tony Spilde, a spokesman for Knife River.
Knife River, one of the largest construction materials producers in the U.S., purchased the 56-acre Seaside quarry last year from local timber and mining magnate Shawn Teevin and Scappoose-based construction contractor Thomas Fischer for around $10 million, including equipment. The two had purchased the site in 2006 and operated it as Teevin & Fischer Quarry.
A quarry reclamation plan must be approved by the county and the state Department of Geology and Mineral Industries “to assure quarry sites are restored and rehabilitated in a way that accommodates other permitted land uses upon the completion of mineral and aggregate resource extraction.”
The proposed grading would occur over several years.
“We’ve got several years, many years of material there,” Spilde said.
Knife River’s plan will be heard by the Clatsop County Planning Commission on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.