CANNON BEACH — Barb Knop, a retired teacher who serves on the Planning Commission, was leading Erik Ostrander, who manages Sea Breeze Court, a hotel owned and operated by his wife’s family, on Tuesday for mayor.

Lisa Kerr, an attorney and former planning commissioner, and Gary Hayes, who owned a local publishing company for 20 years, held the edge for city councilor at-large seats.

