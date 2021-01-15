Commissioner Mark Kujala was selected Wednesday night as the new chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, part of a shift in the ideological balance of the board in a more conservative direction.
Kujala, who was elected in 2018, represents District 1, which covers Warrenton, Hammond and the western portion of Astoria. He works as the director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Kujala said the board’s priorities this year will be guiding the county through the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery.
“Our immediate goals really this year are pretty clear — continue to work on containing the spread of COVID in the county, distribute the vaccine equitably and efficiently, focus on economic recovery for the businesses that have been hardest hit over these last 10 months,” he said. “These are huge tasks. It’s going to take a concerted, cooperative effort to achieve this. It’s going to require resilience, teamwork and diligence.
“We’ll continue to deliver the necessary public facilities and services effectively and efficiently and equitably. And we’re going to do so in partnership with the public and private service sectors, just as our strategic plan and our mission outline.”
The board has identified five focus areas in a strategic planning process: governance; infrastructure; economic development; environmental quality and social services.
“But really, the function of public health this year and the economic recovery are really going to be predominant,” Kujala said. “And I plan to focus my energies and my efforts to achieve successes in this.”
The election of Courtney Bangs, a Knappa preschool teacher, and John Toyooka, a manager at Lum’s Auto Center, moves the board to the political right.
Commissioner Lianne Thompson, who represents District 5, which covers most of South County, was chosen to serve as vice chair.
“Commissioner Kujala and I have both been eager to lead this board in years past, and we haven’t been shy about nominating ourselves,” said Thompson, who was elected in 2014. “I’m still a hardworking, ambitious person because I want to do good and be good and help others do that. I think at this time, in this place with a COVID pandemic, it’s appropriate for me to step back and ask the person who’s working at a hospital in Astoria as being most ideally suited to lead us through this pandemic.”
Commissioner Pamela Wev said she would like to see the board continue to rotate the chairmanship every year so every commissioner gets a chance.
“I certainly admire Commissioner Thompson’s grace in this very unique situation,” she said. “I think that having Commissioner Kujala on the front lines really is a great asset.”