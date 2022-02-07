The North Coast Land Conservancy has adopted the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve program, adding a 20-square mile marine research site off of Oswald West State Park to its conserved areas.
This is the land conservancy's first marine site. The nonprofit, established in 1985, acquires land throughout the coast for conservation and habitat stewardship. Recently, it purchased 3,500 acres of forest adjacent to Oswald West State Park.
“Bringing on Cape Falcon Marine Reserve as a new program is a natural next step for our work in the Coastal Edge and in cultivating a land-to-sea conservation corridor,” said Katie Voelke, the executive director of the land conservancy, in a statement.
The site was previously stewarded by the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, a coalition of nonprofit organizations and volunteers. The group will act as an advisory committee within the land conservancy.
“For eight years, Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve have been engaging our coastal communities in the marine reserve site and Oregon's ocean,” said Nadia Gardner, the volunteer chairwoman, in a statement. “Through integration into North Coast Land Conservancy, we welcome the opportunity to connect with more people in this important work for us and for future generations.”
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the site, using it for marine research.
Katherine Lacaze, communications coordinator for the land conservancy, said they hope the acquisition will bring more awareness to the marine reserve.
“(Friends of Cape Falcon) wasn’t its own nonprofit, and so it didn't have that type of organizational structure. And through the years of providing education and community science and support to ODFW, the need was really clear that this type of effort needed to continue. So it being stable and supported as a more formal organization was a desire,” she said.
Both groups said that the expanded network will strengthen the site, and further connect it to other conserved areas. The land conservancy will be taking over management of the site's funding from Lower Nehalem Community Trust, which had been its fiscal sponsor since 2014.