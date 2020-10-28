WARRENTON — The North Coast Land Conservancy is expanding its holdings with the acquisition of 42 acres of wetlands in the city that will double the length of an existing wildlife corridor.
The transfer of the Clatsop County-owned property off of Ninth Street to land conservancy ownership has been in the works for years, tied to efforts by Fort George Brewery to expand operations at the North Coast Business Park.
The transfer was intended as a mitigation measure after the brewery needed credits to fill in a wetland at the business park to build a road and develop the site.
County officials agreed this month to follow staff recommendations to finalize the transfer even though Fort George’s plans to expand at the business park had stalled and then stopped.
The county may have faced the possibility of a lawsuit from the brewery and daily fines from the Oregon Department of State Lands if it did not follow through on the transfer, according to a staff report.
Wetlands like those in the transfer, which include spruce forest as well as swamp habitat, are considered globally rare and are critical ecosystems.
They are “nature’s kidneys,” filtering out sediments, excess nutrients and pollutants, said Bonnie Henderson, communications coordinator for the land conservancy.
The land conservancy owns 507 acres in the Warrenton area.
The addition of the Ninth Street wetlands to properties in this area owned by the land conservancy and others means there is now an almost unbroken wildlife corridor from the headwaters of Alder Creek — which crosses the wetlands — to where the creek empties into the Columbia River, said Jon Wickersham, associate director of the land conservancy.
The area is used by elk, smaller mammals, birds and other creatures. The Ninth Street wetlands are located downstream from land with rearing habitat for lower Columbia salmon, including coho.
Though there are established neighborhoods nearby, the wetland itself has not been split apart or seen massive alterations. It is intact, healthy and functioning, Wickersham said.
This type of land’s ability to absorb water helps mitigate the effects of flooding or storm surges as low-lying areas in Warrenton continue to develop. Protecting these spaces could ultimately protect human settlement nearby, Wickersham said.
Because of its intended use as wetland mitigation for another property, the Ninth Street wetlands came to the land conservancy with deed restrictions. However, given the pristine condition of the property, Wickersham said the organization’s strategy for the site would have been preservation anyway.
He expects they may have to deal with invasive plants, but he does not anticipate undertaking any other types of active restoration work.
For now, the property is generally closed to public access. The Warrenton Grade School is located nearby, however. In the future, there may be opportunities for educational outreach on the land, Wickersham said.
