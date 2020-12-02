A landmark conservation project is now firmly within the reach of the North Coast Land Conservancy following the announcement of a major grant award.
The land conservancy was recently awarded a $400,000 grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the nonprofit's final large request to a foundation or funding agency. Now, with $9.3 million of a $10 million funding goal secured, the land conservancy will look to community donations to raise the remaining $700,000 for a proposed 3,500-acre Rainforest Reserve near Arch Cape.
When combined with other neighboring protected areas, the Rainforest Reserve would be part of an uninterrupted 32-square-mile conservation corridor that reaches from the summits of iconic coastal peaks visible from Cannon Beach and Rockaway Beach down to the sandy sea bed and rocky reefs of the nearshore ocean at Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park.
Conservation of the Rainforest Reserve would protect what is currently commercial timberland, as well as sources of local communities' drinking water. The acreage, which includes biologically diverse sites like Onion Peak, is also home to rare plant and animal species.
The land conservancy hopes to wrap up fundraising and take ownership of the reserve by the end of 2021. The land conservancy was in negotiations with current and previous landowners for nearly a decade to find a way to preserve the acreage and launched an official campaign to purchase the property in 2016.
Katie Voelke, the organization’s executive director, called the Murdock grant “a win for all who love the Oregon Coast.”
“This grant award launches us into the last stretch of this marathon campaign,” she said in a statement. “It’s all hands in now. Every donation counts.”
