The campaign to preserve an iconic stretch of forested slopes and basalt cliffs near Arch Cape landed key funding Thursday.
The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board approved a $2.1 million grant to the North Coast Land Conservancy for the Rainforest Reserve project. When added to the $6 million in grants and donations the land conservancy has raised, the state grant brings them within hopping distance of their $10 million goal.
State staff had recommended approval of the project, saying it represented an “uncommon opportunity.”
When completed, the reserve will encompass 3,500 acres — or 32 square miles — turning industrial timberland into an uninterrupted conservation corridor. The reserve stretches from the summits of 3,000-foot peaks to Short Sand Beach in Oswald West State Park and the sandy seabed and rocky reefs of the nearshore ocean.
The property is populated with a unique mix of animals and plants and also includes the headwater streams that supply drinking water to Cannon Beach and Arch Cape. With the support of the land conservancy, the Arch Cape Water District is working to purchase an additional 1,500 acres to create a community forest and secure full ownership of the Arch Cape watershed.
For Katie Voelke, the executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy, Thursday's grant award is a meaningful statement by the state about the value of the Rainforest Reserve. The land conservancy has received grants from the board before, but $2.1 million was a particularly big ask.
“It expresses the confidence in the North Coast Land Conservancy, but more importantly speaks to the scale and the uniqueness of what this project means in Oregon,” Voelke said. “Conservation like this just doesn’t happen very often."
If you stand on the beach at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach and look up toward the east, you can see the hills and mountains that make up the reserve. It is a familiar backdrop that can be seen from vantage points in southwest Washington state, as well as from Oregon’s Tillamook County.
“The landscape is something that is loved by hundreds of thousands of people and many people who love that landscape don’t even realize that it’s private timberland,” Voelke said.
“A lot of people would assume a lot of those mountains are already within a state park. A place like that we just tend to assume will be there forever.”
The Rainforest Reserve project will be a “significant undertaking,” perhaps the largest project the land conservancy has ever tackled, said Watershed Enhancement Board staff.
“But they do have a reasonable plan for success,” Miriam Forney, the grant acquisition coordinator, told the board Thursday. And the scale of conservation achieved would be massive.
The land conservancy calls the peaks found in the acreage — relics of a far distant volcanic event — Oregon’s “Galapagos Islands.” On their slopes and summits live plant and animal species rarely found elsewhere and some are unique to this spot.
Cope’s giant salamander is only found on a few peaks in Oregon south of the Columbia River, but it makes its home in the proposed reserve. The peaks also contain the only known breeding site for one species of rare dragonfly. Coho salmon swim the streams and there are intact stands of old growth forest.
People have long desired to conserve the property. Seventy years ago, Sam Boardman, Oregon’s first state parks superintendent, called it “one of the greatest opportunities for creating one of the outstanding natural parks in the nation.”
The North Coast Land Conservancy is in the third year of a five-year effort to acquire the acreage and Voelke is confident they will be able to raise the remaining $1.9 million. Around half of what the organization had raised prior to the grant award was through individual donations.
“At this point, it feels absolutely achievable,” Voelke said.
The desire to protect large forests — and through them protect other things of value, tangible and intangible — has assumed more urgency in the face of climate change, she added.
“It’s not just electric cars,” Voelke said. “It’s also a shift in the way we manage our lands, to clean our air and clean our water.”
