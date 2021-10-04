After several years of project development, Columbia Land Trust acquired and transferred most of the land on South Tongue Point to Clatsop Community College.
The 82 acres is adjacent to the college’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station campus and will serve the dual purpose of preserving habitat for salmon and other wildlife while also being an outdoor classroom for students.
“We are very excited that Clatsop Community College students will have the opportunity to get real-world experience in environmental science and we look forward to being good stewards of this critical habitat,” Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, said in a statement. “Students will be able to use the space to collect data, do hands-on research projects, and gain knowledge and skills necessary to work in a variety of fields.”
The land trust is partnering with the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce to oversee the restoration of habitat, much of which has historically been a spot for dredge spoil deposits.
“This partnership is an excellent example of a community-based project that draws on the strengths of each organization to build something greater than we could do alone,” Denise Löfman, the task force director, said in a statement.
Along the riverfront, the parcel is one of the last feeding opportunities for juvenile salmon migrating downriver toward the ocean. The restoration work will create feeding stations to increase the salmon’s chances for survival.
“It is really a great example of permanently protecting really important wildlife habitat for fish and for bird species, and other wildlife in the area, while also providing a great resource for Clatsop Community College, and for the students at Clatsop Community College,” said Dan Roix, the conservation director for Columbia Land Trust. “We always try to have our conservation projects serve multiple benefits and this is one that hits that mark perfectly.”
The land trust originally approached the college about purchasing South Tongue Point, which sits on the western edge of the Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuge.
The $1.5 million project, which had been in the works for upward of five years, was funded by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as several other donors.