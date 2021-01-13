Astoria is trying to determine the severity of a landslide that uprooted a house on Alameda Avenue early Wednesday morning and left it sitting on top of the sidewalk.
Nobody was hurt in the slide, which moved the home of Cati Foss around 10 feet northeast and left it leaning into another home just east. Foss, her husband, two children, brother-in-law and two dogs escaped the house unscathed. The family cat was later found by neighbors.
Foss, the owner of Arnicadia Dog Training, said the slide had been moving for one or two days, creeping toward her house.
“It was touching the house by midnight, like leaning against the house pretty much everywhere,” she said. “We woke up around 3 o’clock in the morning and there was loud snapping, like if you were to hear a tree breaking. It was that kind of loud sound.”
Foss and her husband moved furniture away from the edge of the house before realizing they had to get out. The family made it to the street before Foss realized her daughters didn’t have jackets and went back inside.
“I felt the house jolt, and I almost fell over, because the house was suddenly very, very crooked,” Foss said. “So I was trying to reorient myself to find where the door was.”
Foss slammed her weight into the front door, which had been partially crushed along with the porch, as the house fell into the sidewalk. She descended down the porch and through debris from the front stairs. The family moved their cars out of the way, called in the landslide to authorities and sheltered with relatives.
“It is a complete loss,” Foss said. “There is no salvaging. The basement is completely destroyed. Our shed was demolished.”
The slide scoured a large gash out of the steep hillside above, leaving the backyards of several homes on Floral Avenue precariously close to the edge.
Cindy Moore, the assistant city engineer, said Foss’ family and the house their home slid into were asked to evacuate. Other households in the area were warned of the situation but were left to make their own decisions.
“We believe it to be at a fairly stable point,” Moore said.
Alameda Avenue remained closed to traffic as of Wednesday afternoon. Initial inspections of the utilities indicated the slide was shallower in depth, Moore said, but the city has a geologist coming out to assess the severity.
Most of Astoria is in a historical slide zone. Heavy rains have increased the danger of slides, including one that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 30 last week. The area where the slide uprooted Foss’ home had slid within the last 75 years.
Foss said she believes a leaking city sewer pipe contributed to the landslide. She brought sliding issues to the city’s attention in 2019 after noticing land moving into her backyard below a leaking pipe.
“That was supposedly resolved,” Foss said. “Over the summer of 2020, I kept hearing water spewing into the hillside from the pipe again.”
She had spoken with the city again Tuesday and said they were supposed to come out Thursday to address the leaking pipe.
“Obviously we’ve had heavier rainfall for the last two winters, so that didn’t help at all,” Foss said. “But the fissuring in the hill, where all the sliding was happening this last time around, was where the piping met with the hillside.”
City Manager Brett Estes said the city was aware of issues with a leaking pipe.
“However, with regards to the house sliding, there was an inordinate amount of rain that has happened over the past few days,” Estes said. “And this is all happening within an area that is a known slide area. We have our geological consultant team, which is going to be reviewing the site a little bit more to give some additional information.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Commented