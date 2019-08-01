One lane has been closed on U.S. Highway 101 on the New Youngs Bay Bridge.
A large disabled vehicle is blocking a lane and it may take an hour to move.
Flaggers are controlling two-way traffic, which is backing up in both directions.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.