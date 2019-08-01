One lane has been closed on U.S. Highway 101 on the New Youngs Bay Bridge.

A large disabled vehicle is blocking a lane and it may take an hour to move.

Flaggers are controlling two-way traffic, which is backing up in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian, covering police, courts and county government. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.

