Dick Lang, the man credited with bringing Astoria 911 Dispatch into the 21st century, is remembered by family and friends for his passion for veterans, his leadership and his love for the sea.
Lang, who called Astoria home since the early 1990s, died last week at 67 due to health issues that stemmed from cancer treatment he received earlier in his life.
People close to him know him as a Coast Guard commander, a father and even a pretty mean poker player.
But anyone who has called Astoria 911 in the past two decades has Lang to thank for the computerized, coordinated emergency dispatch system, said Jeff Rusiecki, who became Lang’s successor as emergency communications manager in 2007.
“It’s a big loss to the 911 community and first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard family,” Rusiecki said. “He led a very full life. He touched a lot of people.”
Lang was born April 1, 1952, on Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. As the child of two parents in the military, he grew up traveling across the country before going to high school in Des Moines, Washington.
After high school, Lang graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1974. He served on the West Coast and in Ketchikan, Alaska, before earning his master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1980.
Lang served in many posts around the U.S., including as commander of the cutter Iris, a buoy tender on the North Coast in the late 1980s to early 1990s.
After years of travel, he decided to settle in Astoria with his family in 1994.
“Astoria was the type of community where he felt most comfortable,” said Chris Lang, his son. “It was a small town, but close to the ocean, which allowed him to do what he loved most, which was to be out on the water.”
Chris Lang remembers his father as someone always trying to instill the same sense of adventure that was within him. He recalls a childhood of fishing, camping and long family road trips, as well as occasional excursions on the vessels his dad commanded.
Because he was often away at sea, he remembers his dad making the most out of the time he did get with the family, whether that meant volunteering to time swim meets or, later in life, becoming a very active grandparent.
“He was involved, but not overbearing,” he said. “He tried to have a guiding presence in our lives.”
After retiring from the Coast Guard, Lang took a job as the manager of emergency communications for the Astoria Police Department. It was there that Rusiecki realized he had unknowingly encountered Lang during his own tour in the Coast Guard.
As commander of the Iris, Lang once came to help Rusiecki, who was stationed at Cape Disappointment, respond to a bad fishing boat accident out near the Columbia Bar. He heard Lang giving commands over the radio that day, but never met him face to face until his job interview.
“Dick has a very distinct voice ... I could never forget that voice,” Rusiecki said. “When I came into my first interview, that’s when I put it together.”
When Lang started, the dispatch center was still running calls with index cards and handwritten logs. Each police department was working in silos, operating like individual dispatches.
“It seems like a no-brainer today,” Rusiecki said. “But it took nearly 20 years to consolidate everyone on that system.”
So Lang made it his goal to connect the county by updating radio technology and by introducing a computerized dispatching system — a feat largely accomplished by Lang self-educating through hours of reading and trial and error, Rusiecki said.
“Dick was probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. It’d be nothing for him to read a 4-inch Microsoft book to learn how to replace a server,” he said. “Today, if we lost a server, I wouldn’t even dream of picking up a book and reading how to replace a server. But he was just that kind of guy.”
Sometimes, the knowledge paid dividends. During the Great Coastal Gale of 2007, the type of radios Lang had were some of the only ones that worked, Rusiecki said. Other times, his self-sufficient nature would get the best of him.
Rusiecki recalled one time when Lang tried to replace the battery in the system’s uninterrupted power supply. A wrong touch led to a jolt of electricity blowing the screwdriver out of his hand.
“At that point we thought, ‘Maybe we should be getting professionals to be doing this,’” Rusiecki laughed.
As a boss, Lang is remembered as a quiet but fiercely supportive mentor by dispatchers like Shirley Krepky.
“(Dick) was instrumental in making dispatchers feel like they were someone in the department,” she said. “Often times, it’s been assumed (dispatchers) are like clerical people, and they're not. We’re first responders. Dick was one of the first people in our department who stood up for the dispatchers. He listened to us, and would fight for our rights.”
In 2005, Krepky and Lang had a shared experience of going through cancer treatment at the same time.
“He was always so positive and upbeat about his treatment,” she said. "When you work with someone for so long, you see them in a number of different situations, good and bad ... he was always very humble, graceful and supportive."
Two years later, Lang recovered from cancer but decided to retire for good. He refocused his energy into being the van coordinator for Disabled American Veterans, an advocacy and assistance group that drives veterans from the North Coast to their medical appointments in Portland and Vancouver, Washington.
For Chris Lang, his father's work there was indicative of a lifetime of trying new things and spreading positive energy everywhere he went.
“He had a tendency to affect people’s lives in a positive way a lot stronger than he realized,” he said. “I think if I learned anything, it was ... find what it is that you’re passionate about, and figure out how to include others in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.