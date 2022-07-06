Courtesy of a former instructor and a museum that closed its doors, two large donations gifted to the welding and automotive programs at Clatsop Community College have boosted the courses and expanded scholarship opportunities for students.
In 2020, the World of Speed Museum, a motor sports attraction in Wilsonville, closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The museum’s assets were distributed to other museums and schools in the region, including over $430,000 to the Clatsop Community College Foundation.
“It was transformative for the program and the students,” Angee Hunt, the director of the foundation, said.
The foundation, formed in the 1960s, seeks to raise money for scholarships and help meet the needs of students.
Hunt sat down with the college, community stakeholders and the local automotive industry to determine the best way to distribute the money.
In addition to new supplies and a full set of tools for each student to take into their automotive career, the money will fund six full scholarships each year.
Since the donation, the automotive program’s enrollment has more than doubled in size. The funds were first put to use this past school year.
“A huge part of that is the World of Speed donation and the kindness of that organization reaching out to us,” Kristen Wilkin, the dean of workforce education and training for the college, said.
Hunt and Wilkin also credited former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is running as an independent for governor, for putting in a good word for the college as the museum was looking to allocate assets.
Around the same time of the World of Speed donation, Hunt met with Ed Reed, a former welding instructor at the college. He was seeking to set up his estate to go to the foundation and support welding students.
Reed died in 2021.
“He was a wonderful part of our MERTS (Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station) campus family and it’s such a blessing that he was able to give back to our program in this way,” Wilkin said. “With his kindness, we’re not only able to help our current 33 degree-seeking students that we have … and also for new students coming in, but he was also kind enough to set aside some of that money for equipment needs.”
The donation, totaling over $400,000 for supplies and an endowed scholarship fund, will take effect this coming school year. The foundation and college are still working on how to distribute the money.
The focus of the many career and technical education programs at the college, such as welding and automotive, is to help students land jobs and in turn boost the workforce.
“So helping our community, helping our region and being there to really give our students good, solid family-wage jobs and skills that they can take really anywhere,” Wilkin said.
Elizabeth Braim, a graduate of the welding program, was interested in welding on cars, so she returned to the college last year to get a one-year certification from the automotive program.
As a recipient of a World of Speed scholarship, she completed the certification program in June.
“I am just super grateful for the scholarships and the opportunities that arose for me,” she said.
Walking away with important skills and lasting relationships, Braim is eager to join the workforce. While doing vehicle repair work on the side, she is on the waitlist for the plumbers and steamfitters labor union in Tualatin.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our current students and for future students that are interested in coming to Clatsop,” Wilkin said. “We are very lucky for the support from these wonderful organizations and wonderful people that are helping support students.”