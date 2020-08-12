LeRoy Adolphson, a hairdresser who was a fixture in Uniontown, died on Aug. 5, just three weeks after being diagnosed with lung cancer, his friends said.
A gracious but gruff man often referred to by his friends as “Ming the Merciless,” Adolphson, 72, was a visible part of Astoria’s gay community. A longtime advocate for Uniontown, he is remembered for his leadership and deep commitment to his community, friends and clients.
“Some people would say he was the unofficial mayor of Uniontown,” said Tessa Scheller, chairwoman of the Lower Columbia Q Center. “Other people would say he was the queen of Uniontown.”
Adolphson’s legacy has been described as an extension of his grandmother, Emilia Peuhkurinen-Bohm, a communist who ran for mayor of Astoria in 1934 and was ostracized for her activism.
“That sense of personal freedoms was really dear to him. That’s what he magnified that Emilia started,” Scheller said.
“And growing up as a young gay kid before the word ‘gay’ was even used, he kind of led the way in understanding what it means to be oppressed and marginalized and to hold your head high and to stand tall,” Scheller added.
“And he really, really did. He never backed down. He was true to himself and he died the way he lived, which was on his own terms.”
Adolphson grew up on Alameda Avenue, the only child of his mother, Dorothy, a hairdresser.
People described him as regal and dashing. He paid attention to detail in the way he dressed and accessorized. That same attention to detail translated into his love for cutting hair, Asian art, cooking and gardening. He created a sanctuary in his backyard with over 50 types of Japanese maple trees, which he learned how to prune, then taught the skill to others.
He ran One Six Five West Bond with his partner of 23 years, David Drafall.
Although they separated in 2012, Drafall remained Adolphson’s closest companion until the end of his life. They worked together to preserve and renew Uniontown and Suomi Hall. For years, Adolphson and Drafall also kept up the landscaping of the Astoria Library, the Maritime Memorial and the Doughboy Monument.
Adolphson had a wide range of friends. His famous Astoria Regatta and holiday parties drew in people from throughout the community, including elected officials.
Dea Helligso, the president of the Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary, remembers getting her hair cut by Adolphson’s mother as a child.
“And LeRoy would always make ugly faces at me and then we’d get in trouble because my hair always ended up a little shorter,” she said.
When they got a little bit older, Adolphson practiced styling Helligso’s hair.
His dream was to be a landscape architect, but it was too much schooling and he decided to do what he already knew and start earning money.
He moved to Portland, but soon returned to take care of his mother, who died of cancer in 1969.
“She had some time as she was passing and she didn’t really have any money (so) she spent some of the last time of her life canning for him, making canned goods like canned peaches and jams and things because that is how she could still care for him when she knew that she was going to pass,” said Jessica Schleif, an artist and gardener and landscaper who spent decades gardening with Adolphson in his backyard and in public spaces.
“It was beautiful and really showed her care and her love,” she said.
Adolphson moved back to Portland, but returned again, this time to look after his grandmother.
Adolphson’s closest friends say that no one shaped him more than his grandmother.
Adolphson purchased the home his grandmother lived in during the 1930s and cared for her there until she died.
“He had a real respect for the women in his life,” Schleif said. “A real respect that carried over into the ways that he treated people in his haircutting. … He was brought up by women. I think he had a lot of respect for what his mother and his grandmother did to be able to provide him with the bits of carefree childhood that he did have.”
Drafall said Adolphson’s clients became his family over the years, and were the reason he loved doing hair.
“He always said that he was born in Uniontown, he was raised in Uniontown, he worked in Uniontown, he’s going to die in Uniontown,” Drafall said. “And he did.”
Two days after Adolphson died, Drafall went back to work. He could imagine Adolphson saying: “‘Get over it. Move on. I’m dead.’”
Bouquets of flowers and cards from friends and customers covered the countertops. All day, Drafall answered a steady stream of phone calls.
“I didn’t realize how many people he touched,” he said.
Many of Adolphson’s clients watched the work he did over the years to lift up the community, and the way he supported his friends when he quietly drove them to doctors’ appointments in Portland or to the grocery store. He took care of them through cancer, even cutting their wigs. And he opened his home up to people who needed housing.
“He was just a gentle, kind person,” said Liz Banholzer, Adolphson’s friend of more than 40 years. “When my husband was sick, he came up and cut his hair at home and he did that for a lot of different people. He was loved. He truly was loved in this city.”
Irene Jue, who had been getting her hair cut by Adolphson since 1967, was part of his loyal following.
“We sort of grew old together,” she said. “He was a very good hairdresser. He was one of the few at the time that knew how to handle Asian hair, which is difficult if you don’t know how to handle it.”
She had her last appointment with him a few weeks before he died. She could tell he was sick.
“He said, ‘This is the last time I’m going to do you.’ And it was,” Jue said.
“It was amazing when he started failing how many people surrounded him. Because he had done all those wonderful, good things — helping people all his life.”
