SEASIDE — Hermenegildo Ochoa, a Latino business advisor with Clatsop Community College, remembers managing more than 30 branches of the Bank of Mexico. But he also remembers the cartels, violence, bribes and death threats faced by businesspeople large and small, including himself.
Ochoa has since taken to a lower-key role on the North Coast helping the Latino business community follow the rules and succeed in a more law-abiding environment.
Ochoa, 71, was a certified public accountant in Mexico who spent most his career in finance, human resources and insurance. He also spent 10 years as a business teacher at the University of Mexico.
He moved to the North Coast in 2010 from El Paso, Texas. There, he’d regularly commute between Texas and Juarez, a city in the Chihuahua state of Mexico with a reputation for cartels and violence.
“At that time, I was an insurance agent,” he said. “The criminal people, if you have a small business or big business — it doesn’t matter — they come to talk with you. They send a message to give money. And if you didn’t give money to them, then in some cases they kill you.”
Ochoa decided that life was no longer for him. He had family in the Pacific Northwest and relocated to the North Coast in 2010. He ran a business trucking supplies to Hispanic businesses in Clatsop County and the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington.
Ochoa took English courses at the college, where instructor Eileen Purcell found out about his experience as an accountant, banker and human resources manager. The college had issues holding onto Latino business clients who could not speak English, Ochoa said. His skillsets, combined with his native tongue, made him a perfect candidate to reach out to the region’s Latino business community.
Ochoa advises about 30 clients — mostly restaurants, landscapers, construction contractors, maintenance providers and other service-oriented businesses — across Clatsop and Tillamook counties, along with two from Washington. He takes business owners through the steps of starting a business in Oregon and following labor and other laws, while showing them how to incorporate technology and streamline their operations.
“The most important thing is to create a culture,” he said. “That’s a big problem. In Mexico, if you want to have a business, you can open the door of your home, put out a table, and you can start immediately. But here in the United States, we have laws. We need to respect the laws.”
