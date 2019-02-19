Two Astoria landmarks intended for ease, relaxation and recreation were anything but a walk in the park to create.
Hence the question mark at the end of a lecture presented by Rosemary Johnson, a former city planner and historic preservation officer, for the Clatsop County Historical Society’s Thursday Night Talks lecture series.
In “A Walk in the Park?” Johnson will highlight the efforts behind the building of Tapiola Park and the Astoria Riverwalk. It is a history Johnson is well acquainted with: she worked for the city for 35 years. She continues to be involved with city planning projects, including the restoration of the Doughboy Monument and the design and construction of the proposed Scandinavian Heritage Park.
Thursday Night Talks lecture series is a free event held the third Thursday of each month at Fort George Brewery. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the lectures begin at 7 p.m.
