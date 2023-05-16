Warrenton Community Library
The Warrenton Community Library is financed by a local option tax.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

WARRENTON — A levy that would keep the Warrenton Community Library open had a healthy lead as of Tuesday night.

Measure 4-222 would extend a local option levy at the existing tax rate — 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — and raise $1.3 million over five years. The library on S. Main Avenue relies on the levy as its primary source of revenue and the city has said that it will likely close if the levy fails.

