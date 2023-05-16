WARRENTON — A levy that would keep the Warrenton Community Library open had a healthy lead as of Tuesday night.
Measure 4-222 would extend a local option levy at the existing tax rate — 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — and raise $1.3 million over five years. The library on S. Main Avenue relies on the levy as its primary source of revenue and the city has said that it will likely close if the levy fails.
“I am very pleased with the direction that the early voting results have shown," Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said. "It seems like Warrenton voters have recognized the value of the library as a space for learning, relationship-building, enrichment, entertainment, opportunity — all of the above.
The future of the library has been in question since voters rejected a 5-cent increase to the levy’s tax rate — from 33 cents to 38 cents — by a narrow margin in the November election. The levy will expire in June if not extended.
Despite the intent to boost the library’s staffing, hours and community programs, the library board responded to the failure in November by sticking with the existing tax rate in May in an effort to keep the lights on.
This election, the campaign to support the levy — led by the political action committee Save Our Library PAC — looked to shift its messaging to emphasize the implications of another failure at the ballot box.
“I think we had a lot more awareness about what the library offers and the ways in which it is funded — primarily through the levy," Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said. "Following the levy defeat in November, there were a lot more people realizing that they could lose this resource and talking about it, sharing about it.
"We had a very organic grassroots campaign just with folks who love the library and are passionate about it."
Although there appeared to be no organized opposition to the levy in November and again in May, some voters have expressed concerns about the tax burden and disinterest in having a library in the community.
In 2017, voters approved a large increase to the tax rate for the library — from 9 cents to 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — when the library moved to downtown from a failing structure in Hammond.
The library sits in a building owned by the Warrenton-Hammond School District, and funds from levy cover rent and utilities. Talks have surfaced at the city about potentially relocating the library again to contain costs.