The trash bins are full, the bathrooms are getting close to full and downed trees cross some trails, but, overall, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park near Warrenton looks pretty clean.
The government shutdown — now on its 32nd day — has not been as kind to other national parks across the country, where bad behavior and trash dumping threaten fragile natural areas. In California, visitors cut down protected Joshua trees, while residents near Yosemite say it’s a “free for all” in the park as garbage and human waste pile up.
People often assume winter is a slow time of year at Lewis and Clark. But the park, home to the Fort Clatsop replica and the site of the encampment where the Corps of Discovery led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark spent the winter more than 200 years ago, remains a draw year-round.
Locals and visitors hike the trails daily. On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a holiday for many people, cars filled a small parking lot at a connection to the Fort to Sea Trail and people wandered around the visitor center.
Park staff offer educational programs, demonstrations and other events and services throughout the year. The partial shutdown has meant canceled school field trips, hiring delays, lost monitoring data in natural resource projects and disappointed out-of-town visitors who might have made a special trip to the coast just to experience Fort Clatsop.
On Monday, Sherrie Pickard, of Ridgefield, Washington, snapped a photo of her 10-year-old grandson, Nixon Graham, in front of the closed and locked bunkhouses inside the Fort Clatsop replica. They had hoped to sit in on a demonstration or two and learn more about Lewis and Clark from interpretive rangers. Instead, they only ran into other visitors like themselves who walked the trails, stood in front of the empty fort or paused to look at the dark windows of the visitor center.
Graham is studying Lewis and Clark in school and they had planned the trip to Clatsop County — their first vacation in two years — specifically to visit historic sites in the park.
“This is the reason why we came down,” Pickard said.
Pam Cain, of Seattle, is a frequent visitor to the park. She has a condo in Long Beach, Washington, and likes to walk the mellow Lewis and Clark River Trail that leads from the far end of the park at the Netul River Landing to the visitor center and the Fort Clatsop replica.
She took advantage of sunny weather on Monday to walk the trail. Though she has not noticed anything negative in the park due to the shutdown, she feels terrible for federal employees who haven’t been paid.
“What are they supposed to do now?” she asked.
Still, Cain and others are impressed with the state of the park. To them, it is reassuring. It proves people using the park care about it and value it.
