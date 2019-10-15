Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Superintendent Jon Burpee will be presenting an update on the park on Thursday at Fort George Brewery.
The presentation is part of the Clatsop County Historical Society’s Thursday Night Talks lecture series at the brewery. Burpee will also discuss the connection between artifacts and people's connection to the past.
The free lectures are on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.