The Liberty Theatre will begin searching for a new executive director this year.
Jennifer Crockett, who oversaw the successful launch of a major capital campaign to modernize and improve the historic theater, announced she is stepping down. She was hired four years ago to replace longtime director Rosemary Baker-Monaghan.
Crockett will continue as director until the organization hires her replacement, a process that could take anywhere from six months to a year. She plans to stay in Astoria and will continue to serve on the fundraising committee after the new director is hired.
It was not an easy decision to make, Crockett said, but she had been considering the possibility of leaving for the past year. She felt she had accomplished much of what she hoped to at the theater. The disruption to the musical community caused by the coronavirus pandemic, she said, also made her reexamine her own priorities and desires as a professional musician.
Though she had remained involved with a few regional symphonic and chamber music groups since becoming the Liberty's executive director, she had to step back from touring, playing in bands and the other performance opportunities that once filled her life as a musician. Now Crockett hopes to focus again on playing clarinet professionally and fostering new opportunities for musicians to connect with each other and bring classical music to the community in creative ways.
“Jen’s just incredible,” said Josh Stellmon, the theater's board president. “She has the perfect balance of her performing arts background and her organizational skills. My goal at least would be to find somebody with similar skills. I’m not sure if that’s in this community or if we need to find somebody outside the community to fill that role.”
The job at the Liberty was one of several firsts for Crockett. It was her first time running a nonprofit and her first time taking on the role and responsibilities of an executive director. While she developed key relationships with donors and residents and ushered in a new diversity of performances, she believes someone with more experience in nonprofits could help guide the theater through a new type of growth.
“I knew I wanted to go out on a highpoint,” Crockett said. “I knew I didn’t want to outlive my usefulness at the theater. Everything I’ve tried to do over the last couple years has been with succession in mind.
“I feel strongly that I’ve gotten the theater to a place where it can be handed off,” she added. “We’ve built community partnerships and we’ve made people really like the theater again and I think the next person can take it to a higher level.”
Like other performing arts centers across the country, the theater closed its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been wrestling ever since with how to stay afloat.
While the theater was dark, Crockett helped organize virtual events and coordinated the formation of a coalition of 17 performing arts groups in Clatsop County to pool resources and information and advocate for relief funds for local arts groups. Now, as vaccines begin to be administered, focus is turning to a possible gradual reopening later this year.
“I think that’s going to be an easier transition than the transition to no performances at all and canceling a whole slate,” Stellmon said.
Still, he is relieved Crockett will be around to help guide that transition.
In addition to organizing and fundraising for the theater’s $3.3 million capital campaign, Crockett worked to develop partnerships with area schools, offering workshops and annual field trips.
“I was largely a public school band kid so I’m personally invested in the education that goes on with the schools and working with teachers to find out what they need from us,” Crockett said.
She hopes these and similar efforts will continue under the new director.
The board has not met yet to discuss exactly what the organization will be looking for in Crockett's replacement. Stellmon hopes whoever they hire will, in particular, continue Crockett’s commitment to booking a variety of performances, from classical string quartets to rock 'n' roll bands. This diversity drew new audiences to the historic theater, he said.
“I view the theater, personally, as a venue to provide the arts to everybody in Clatsop County and I don’t want to leave anybody out,” Stellmon said.
