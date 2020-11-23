The Liberty Theatre raised $175,000 on Saturday night during the theater’s virtual gala.
Most of the funds raised will go toward stewardship of the building and required repairs and maintenance. With largely no events at the theater since March, the Liberty has seen a $400,000 reduction in the theater’s operating budget.
But within minutes of the event starting, Jennifer Crockett, the Liberty Theatre’s executive director, received texts alerting her the theater’s website had crashed. It was overwhelmed with traffic. Crockett posted the gala video on Vimeo for the awaiting audience.
The gala featured performances by the band Horse Feathers, featuring Crockett on bass clarinet, 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra and Metropolitan Opera soprano Angela Meade.
The event had already raised $60,000 before the start of the gala on Saturday night.
An anonymous donor provided a substantial fundraising boost, helping match $50,000 for funds donated by midnight on Saturday.
Crockett said it was unbelievable how much money the theater was able to raise.
Many donations were $25, $50 and $100 contributions, with “just so many people digging deep and supporting the theater right now when you know there’s restaurants closing and bars closing and people are out of work, Crockett said. “It’s been really overwhelming to know how many people you know love the theater and want to see us continue.”
Crockett said she does feel guilty talking about how much the theater raised while so many are still hurting because of the pandemic.
“Music, dance and theater have incredible power to inspire, unite and create joy, which we need now more than ever,” Crockett said in a prerecorded video for the gala.
She highlighted the Liberty’s economic and cultural impact on the North Coast, citing the more than 130 events and nearly 20,000 attendees who come in a normal year.
The Liberty has developed a temporary mission statement to be a catalyst for the arts on the Oregon Coast, helping mentor a coalition of 17 local performing arts groups in Clatsop County. The Liberty, with the help of state Sen. Betsy Johnson, successfully advocated for nearly half a million dollars in federal CARES Act relief funds for arts groups in the county.
Crockett said the Liberty is working to help arts groups in the coalition set up Giving Tuesday donate pages on their websites.
In a video message, Ted Osborn, the Liberty’s board president, explained the renovations that have already been completed at the theater through previous donations, including the renovated historic ticket kiosk and glass wall vestibule to dampen the noise from Commercial Street; drapes on the windows and entryways into the theater from the lobby for sound-proofing; and a new concession stand, featuring reclaimed material from other parts of the theater.
Future projects at the Liberty include expanding the stage and adding better lighting and sound and replacing the main curtain. Creating full dressing spaces and a green room for productions, along with a better loading area, are also on the docket.
Crockett is sure the show will go on.
“In March 2020 historic theaters across the nation and around the world went dark. But theaters never really go dark. Every stage has a single light that always stays on,” the video message said. “This ‘Ghost Light’ keeps shining to keep the spirits of past shows happy while waiting for audiences to return. Historic theaters have been through this before. And we’ll be right here waiting on the other side of this one. Waiting for you to come back.”
