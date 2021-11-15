The Liberty Theatre raised at least $159,000 during the theater's virtual gala on Saturday with money still coming in.
It was the second gala held virtually for the Liberty. An anonymous donor had pledged to double donations up to $75,000 made by midnight on Saturday. Funds raised will help with operational costs, said Jennifer Crockett, the Liberty Theatre's executive director.
The virtual gala began as the wood doors of the Liberty swung open and original music by local band The Hackles played, singing, “Gonna get the Liberty back in show biz.”
The Liberty will continue fundraising for the second phase of its renovations, which include upgrading technical equipment and improving the stage and backstage area to accommodate larger performances.
The performing arts space saw the completion of the first phase, with a glass vestibule to dampen the sounds from Commercial Street, as well as a renovated box office and concession stand.
Josh Stellmon, the president of the Liberty’s board, announced during the gala a new educational program at the theater starting next year. The theater school would include children’s theater classes and adult workshops as well as create internship opportunities and train future staff and performers for the Liberty’s stage, Stellmon said. The program is funded through a gift from Liberty board members Mike and Laura Brosius.
Viewers heard from Liberty staff, Mayor Bruce Jones and Jessamyn Grace West, the executive director of the Astoria Arts and Movement Center and interim director for the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, who spoke about the work the Liberty has done in helping other arts groups through the North Coast Performing Arts Alliance.
Cellist Sergey Antonov and Israel Nebeker, frequent performers on the Liberty stage in the Hermitage Piano Trio and the band Blind Pilot, performed a piece together at the end of the program.
Events at the Liberty next year include guitar trios from Montreal and California, an evening with humorist and essayist David Sedaris and a chamber music festival led by Antonov, featuring the Liberty’s first chamber music competition.