When the Liberty Theatre’s executive director, Jennifer Crockett, asked the staff how they should use a recent donation, she said the decision to start a new education program was unanimous.
In the hours before shows, staff sometimes have to call up friends to ask them to help out backstage, because there are few workers in the region with the technical skills needed to operate the rigging, lights and curtains.
With stage expansions and new equipment on the horizon, that worker shortage will become a bigger issue for the downtown theater.
“We were sort of like, ‘How do we create this supply chain again?’” Crockett said.
The Liberty will launch a new after-school program in September, offering a year-round formal theater education program. In addition to acting classes for all ages, the staff hopes to train locals to run the show backstage.
The program, called The Brosius Academy, was made possible by a $100,000 donation from Mike and Laura Brosius, who moved to Astoria in November from Seattle.
The couple has been renovating a Victorian-style home in town for several years. Fans of the arts, they’ve long enjoyed visiting the Liberty.
“It’s a great space,” Mike Brosius said. “When you think of the size of the community, and the space, just how well it’s been done, it’s obviously a centerpiece for Astoria.”
The retired couple said they are excited to be a part of the community and hope to become more involved.
Mike Brosius has joined the theater’s board. Before his first meeting, he asked what the couple’s donation could do. The staff returned with a pitch for the education program.
“This is what they came up with, which really matches up really well with us because, to me, if we can get just one potential student to be interested in the arts that might not have had the opportunity, that’s a pretty good use of the money in our opinion,” he said.
The youth curriculum will likely be modeled after those at Northwest Children’s Theater and School in Portland, which has acting lessons and drama exercises for age groups between 4 and 14. The classes will lead up to several student performances a year.
The Liberty plans to partner with local schools and performing arts centers to build the program, and potentially host lessons in different locations. The theater will still be hosting the Missoula Children’s Theatre, a popular touring camp, for at least another two years.
The courses will have tuition, but the Liberty plans on having a scholarship program to cover costs for low-income and underrepresented youth. The theater is also considering after-school transportation options.
Crockett envisions a training program for technical skills preparing them for backstage jobs, and hopes to involve local talent in teaching the classes.
“There are so many great actors in this town, and directors,” she said.
The Liberty has begun searching for a program director to craft the curriculum and plans on making a hiring decision by early March.