WARRENTON — After voters in November rejected an increase to the operations levy for the Warrenton Community Library, the library board will look to extend the existing tax rate on the May ballot in an effort to keep the doors open.
Measure 4-215, which fell short in a 51% to 49% vote in November, would have increased the tax rate from 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 38 cents. The extra money would have helped to extend hours, benefit community programs and add another full-time position.
But the failure of the five-year levy had larger implications, since the tax serves as the library’s sole funding source. With the existing levy expiring in June, the library board has one final chance to extend it in the May election before other options, such as having to close the library, are considered.
In a joint meeting with the Friends of the Warrenton Community Library on Wednesday night, the library board discussed several options before voting unanimously to recommend putting the existing 33-cent rate on the ballot. The recommendation will go before the City Commission later this month.
“I think we need to give the levy the best possible chance at passing. We shot our shot in November for an increase to be able to supply more resources, more funds to the library and that didn’t land,” Kelsey Balensifer, the library board chairwoman, said. “I think now, at this point, we need to play it a little bit conservative, because we’re risking a lot.”
In the aftermath of the November election, library board members and city staff have explored why the increase to the levy fell short and analyzed what strategies are important as May approaches.
City Manager Esther Moberg said she heard from several residents who thought that the increase came too soon after the levy’s passing in 2017 — when voters approved a jump from 9 cents to 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Others, Moberg said, were just anti-tax in general, while some were unaware that the levy financed library operations.
Moberg, who previously served as the library director in Seaside, said city staff recommended the 33-cent option.
“The fact that this was the full turnout — November elections are a fuller turnout than May, it is going to be even more challenging,” she said. “We’re going to really have to get behind getting people out to vote. So we have a harder challenge than we did in November.”
Prior to November’s election, the library board had considered three tax rates — 33 cents, 38 cents and 43 cents. The board shied away from the highest option because of concerns over economic struggles for residents.
On Wednesday, Balensifer read off numerous comments from residents who opposed extra tax burdens.
“I think our economic picture remains difficult,” Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said. “Yes, the cost of gas has come down, but people are still feeling the pinch.”
The library board and Friends group considered giving the 38-cent option another shot, as well as going for a smaller increase, such as a 3-cent boost. But Moberg cautioned against it and noted that a minor increase would not allow for an expansion to staffing.
“I think it would be somewhat shortsighted of us to go back to the voters for an increase when they already told us ‘no’ for an increase,” Balensifer said. “That, to me, would say that we’re not listening to what the voters told us.”
Stronger messaging
A political action committee — Save Our Library PAC — was created in 2017 and relaunched last year to raise money and help get the ballot measure passed.
Because the library levy faced no organized opposition in the buildup to the election, city staff expected the levy to pass narrowly.
Some have since wondered if the messaging could have been stronger.
“I don’t think it was clear to people,” David Zunkel, the vice chairman of the Friends group, said. “I think we need to make a stronger appeal this time with the drop-dead situation — the library will go away and we won’t have a library here and it’ll be very hard to get the library back if we let it go.”
Zunkel recommended approaching prominent businesses and individuals and asking for their support.
“We have people in this community that can support and will support a library when they realize that the choice is maybe not to have one,” he said.
Moberg said the city is looking to hang banners on S. Main Avenue that support the library without taking a stance on the levy.
“For who we’re looking at for voting, you’re going to have to go to the people who are not necessarily library users yet,” she said.
New staff, new building?
Prior to the November election, Kelly Knudsen, the library director, announced she was stepping down from the role. Although she cited plans of opening a food truck in Astoria, she also pointed to burnout in the role and frustration with the funding structure of the library.
Moberg said Wednesday that the city has filled the two staffing vacancies — one part time and one full time. Joshua Saranpaa, the executive director of Wildlife Center of the North Coast, will take on the director position in February.
Cass Williams, a part-time administrative assistant at the library, said that since the levy’s failure, the library has had an influx of volunteers and donations and that usage among patrons continues to be high.
“That is a silver lining,” Williams said. “I feel that more members in our community are suddenly aware of the library and that it could be a renewable community resource, but there is awareness that there is potential that it’s going away.”
In 1993, the library was established in a small building in Hammond. Due to the deteriorating shape of the facility, the library eventually moved to a larger structure on S. Main Avenue in 2017.
The building is owned by the Warrenton-Hammond School District, and funds from the levy also go toward rent, utilities and maintenance. While the city would prefer keeping the library in the current building, Moberg said, options for relocating are also being explored.
Moberg pointed to several vacant structures on S. Main Avenue as possibilities. She also mentioned the building housing Skipanon Marine and RV Supply on E. Harbor Drive, which will soon be under city ownership, as a choice.
Putting the library in a city-owned building, Moberg said, could free up about $22,000 in the library’s budget.