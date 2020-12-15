Arline LaMear and David Oser are stepping down from the Astoria Library foundation, which faces a gap year in fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation was formed in 2014 to support fundraising for the library’s renovation. Oser, a retired chief financial officer with regional lender Craft3, serves as treasurer and secretary. LaMear, a former mayor and librarian, is the president.
“We both came to the same decision for basically the same reasons, but it wasn’t like it was a concerted thing,” Oser said of stepping aside. “We just both … feel like the library foundation will be able to revitalize itself, possibly next year, certainly by 2022, as the library itself essentially reopens and gets back to what it’s been doing.”
Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District and vice president of the foundation, will likely succeed LaMear as president. Mayor Bruce Jones is also reaching out to potential appointees to replace Oser on the library's advisory board, which makes recommendations on library policy.
Astoria has struggled to find a consistent path on the library.
The City Council has included the modernization of the Brutalist, 1960s-era building on 10th Street in its policy goals. The library has not been significantly upgraded since its construction. But in August, the City Council delayed goals around modernizing the library and moving the public safety building out of the tsunami inundation zone, citing financial constraints from the pandemic.
The full renovation of the library is estimated at $7 million. The city has set aside $750,000 in carbon sequestration credits, along with $900,000 in a memorial fund from former Mayor W.C. Logan, who the renovated library will be named after. City councilors have supported a full renovation, provided the library foundation can gather another $5 million.
“This is a heck of a time to try to do fundraising,” LaMear said. “People are willing to give funds for COVID-related relief and that kind of thing, but they’re not terribly interested in jumping into something like a library. David and I both felt that when this is over, that a new and impassioned board may be able to take this on as a challenge and try to get the movement going again.”
The foundation has gathered about $112,000 in cash and $70,000 in pledges so far. It secured a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that requires a $1.5 million match be raised within five years. Oser said the foundation has received an extension on the grant deadline because of the pandemic.
Jimmy Pearson, the library director and an ex officio member of the foundation, said he doesn’t see any significant fundraising happening in the next year while the city and library recover from the pandemic. The library is operating on limited hours with a staff of six culling the collection and maintaining the building. Over the summer, the Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside libraries linked collections for patrons around the county.
The full renovation would modernize the 18,000-square-foot building, adding large windows on 10th and Duane streets and spaces for meetings, reading, teens and families. The renovation would include a new staircase and elevator to the basement, including an expanded Flag Room for community gatherings, training kitchen, gallery, media lab, collaboration rooms and the Astoriana Room for historical collections.
A scaled-back renovation could include many of the same improvements on the main floor but keep the basement for staff and collections available by request. Both renovation options would remove the mezzanine on the main floor and make the building accessible to people with disabilities.
LaMear and Oser have cautioned against scaling back the renovation, arguing that the aging library punches above its weight in community and economic impact. Pearson has stressed the importance of making the library more accessible for people in wheelchairs and facing other disabilities, including City Councilor Joan Herman.
“Being able to have an accessible collection is a powerful message to the community, making sure that we’re making it ADA-compliant,” Pearson said of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “And that to me has always been the greatest (challenge). The fact that we don’t have a collection that’s accessible by people like Joan really hits hard.”
