WARRENTON — The future of the Warrenton Community Library will rest in the hands of voters in May.

The City Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the library board’s recommendation to put a five-year local option levy on the ballot, which would extend the existing tax rate of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Warrenton Community Library
Voters will have a chance to extend the financing for the Warrenton Community Library in May.

