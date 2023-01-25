WARRENTON — The future of the Warrenton Community Library will rest in the hands of voters in May.
The City Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the library board’s recommendation to put a five-year local option levy on the ballot, which would extend the existing tax rate of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
In November, Measure 4-215, which would have increased the levy’s tax rate from 33 cents to 38 cents, narrowly failed 51% to 49%, losing by 71 votes.
The increase was intended to boost staffing, hours and community programs. But the levy is the library's only funding source, so the defeat at the polls placed library operations in doubt.
“With the existing local option levy ending (in June), we suddenly find ourselves perilously close to being a city without a library,” Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said in a presentation to the City Commission on Tuesday.
The library board held a joint work session with the Friends of the Warrenton Community Library earlier this month to consider what tax rate to recommend.
Board members considered the likelihood of lower voter turnout in May and economic struggles for residents before agreeing to ask for an extension of the existing tax rate.
“Undoubtedly, all of us would like to see additional funding, more opportunities and added success for the Warrenton Community Library,” Balensifer said. “Ultimately, however, the board decided that the May election is an opportunity to focus on what we have.”
Feedback collected by the city indicated a mix of reasons for “no” votes in November. Some voters opposed an extra tax burden, some thought a raise to the tax rate came too soon after a large increase in 2017 and others were unaware of the implications of rejecting the levy.
Even some library users, Balensifer said, were skeptical of the increase.
“We believe keeping this levy rate will allow us to present a clear, compelling message to voters — vote ‘yes’ to keep the library open without raising your taxes,” Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer, said.
Prior to voting on the recommendation, commissioners voiced their support for the library.
“I was extremely disappointed when it didn’t pass because there are a lot of people that use it that fly under the radar and it’s so necessary, especially with our schools not having the libraries they’ve had in the past,” Commissioner Tom Dyer said. “I hope that we can get this passed and in the future, find better funding for them, because it’s a very necessary thing to have a library in a city.”
Commissioner Paul Mitchell echoed Dyer’s sentiments.
“A library makes up what a city is — without one, you can’t really call yourself a city,” Mitchell said. “I believe that there are a lot of opportunities that come from the library that we don’t even think about … I really support what a library means to a city.”
Commissioner Gerald Poe and Commissioner Mark Baldwin also indicated their backing for the library.
The city is looking to support the library in a number of ways.
On Tuesday, the City Commission declared February “Love Your Library Month.” City Manager Esther Moberg said banners advocating for the library will be hung on S. Main Avenue.
“We’re making sure people are aware of the significance of the library,” Moberg, who formerly served as the library director in Seaside, said.
The library sits in a building owned by the Warrenton-Hammond School District. Funds from the levy also contribute to rent, utilities and maintenance. Moberg has said the city is considering relocating the library in order to free up space in the budget.
The library, which operates with one full-time and two part-time staff members, will also bring on a new director. Josh Saranpaa, the executive director of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, will take on the position next month.