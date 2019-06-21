A homeless couple convicted in the murder of a Newport man in 2016 was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
Christian Wilkins and Adeena Copell were accused of killing Howard Vinge, 71, inside his RV in September 2016. They dumped his body down an embankment along U.S. Highway 30 east of Astoria and took his RV and a sedan. The couple abandoned the RV after it broke down on U.S. Highway 26 near Hamlet and drove the car to Arizona, where they were arrested.
Wilkins pleaded guilty in May to murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Copell was convicted of the same charges in May after a trial in Clatsop County Circuit Court.
They will each serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.
“This is the kind of case where all of us fear for our elderly loved ones, people befriending them, taking advantage of them, isolating them, and then killing them,” Judge Cindee Matyas said to Copell. “This has been a nightmare ... It’s an undeserving end for a man who was engaging with his community, obviously had a lot of family that cared for him, and tried to be kind to strangers who are in trouble — you and Mr. Wilkins — tried to help you and this is a terrible way for his kindness to be repaid.”
Vinge’s family spoke during the sentencing hearings, sharing personal statements with Wilkins and Copell.
Prosecutors said Wilkins shared what seemed to be a sincere apology for what he had done. Copell did not comment in court.
“It’s just been a tough three years for our family,” Shannon Honey, Vinge’s niece, said afterward.
Sandra Gamero-Rost, Vinge's daughter, said despite the pain her family has gone through, she is thankful for the people who cared for them during the process. She mentioned the deputy district attorneys who prosecuted the case — Beau Peterson and Scott McCracken — the detective who investigated, the jurors and the victim services coordinator.
“The community has been wonderful and has just stepped up,” Gamero-Rost said.
