The Lightship Columbia, the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s largest exhibit, has been temporarily moved off its mooring at the 17th Street Dock after severe weather led to damageto its gangway.

Toward the end of December, as strong winds and high tides hit the North Coast, the museum said that spuds — steel shafts that hold the vessel in place — were driven down by the movement of the ship, eventually causing the vessel’s stern to float off its spud. Wind and tides pushed the stern away from the pier, forcing the gangway to separate from the shoreside tower.

Lightship Columbia_1
Buy Now

The Lightship Columbia was towed to Tongue Point, where it will stay until repairs to the 17th Street Dock are made.

Tags