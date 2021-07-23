Lil' Sprouts Academy staffer tests positive for virus The Astorian Jul 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A staffer at Lil' Sprouts Academy, Astoria's child care program, has tested positive for the coronavirus.City Manager Brett Estes said the city is working with the Clatsop County Public Health Department to ensure all appropriate protocols are being taken. “Nothing more is known at this point in time,” Estes said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staffer Brett Estes Sprout Lil Work The City Clatsop County Health Department Positive Sprouts Academy Public Health Department Clatsop County Medicine Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityPhoto: A celebration of life'It would belong to our community'Obituary: Samuel Thomas WhislerAstoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksDeaths: July 17, 2021Astoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Deaths: July 20, 2021Obituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaWeekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade items Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports