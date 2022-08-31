Astoria City Hall
There are two contested races for Astoria City Council in November.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Voters on the North Coast will choose city leadership in the November election, with issues such as housing, homelessness, child care and economic development likely to dominate the campaigns.

Ballots will feature contested races for mayor in Warrenton and Cannon Beach and for City Council in Astoria, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach.

Ethan Myers, Erick Bengel and R.J. Marx contributed to this report.

