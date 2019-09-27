The M&N Building in Astoria was one of 12 projects awarded the 2019 DeMuro Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation by Restore Oregon.
Launched in 2013, the award is the state’s highest honor for the preservation, reuse and revitalization of architectural and cultural sites. It is named for the late architect Art DeMuro, who, among other projects, designed the Mill Pond neighborhood in Astoria.
Marcus and Michelle Liotta purchased the M&N Building in 2016. They restored the building, once listed among Restore Oregon’s Most Endangered Places, and stabilized the foundation using earth anchors. The Liottas have since filled the building with several new tenants, including South Bay Wild Fish House, Hill’s Wild Flours, Terra Stones and the Reclamation Marketplace, a vintage bazaar run by Michelle Liotta.
The Liottas will receive the award Nov. 1 at the Restoration Celebration gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.