Dozens of people attended a neighborhood meeting in Uppertown on Wednesday night that allowed residents who live near the Goonies house to discuss concerns and potential solutions to livability issues.
The listening session, held at John Jacob Astor Elementary School, was organized by the city after tensions between neighbors and the new owner of the Goonies house, which was made famous by the 1985 movie “The Goonies.”
Behman Zakeri, an entrepreneur from Overland Park, Kansas, closed on a $1.65 million purchase of the home in January. His childhood best friend, Michael Eakin, purchased the home next door.
Neighbors' frustrations — primarily over parking and traffic — are not new, and have bubbled up at different times over the years.
The listening session was facilitated by David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, who helped identify common concerns and potential solutions moving forward. City staff was also available to answer questions.
"We're not going to stop people from visiting for the Goonies — they have been coming for years," Reid said. The question, he said, is what is the best way to manage and reduce the impact when visitors do come.
Reid noted that solutions can come from education, engineering and enforcement.
Neighbors expressed a range of viewpoints, from those who want to see the neighborhood closed off to tourists to those who are supportive and want to explore ways to organize the traffic.
Zakeri and Eakin participated in the listening session.
At times during the meeting, there were heated disagreements between the pair and their next door neighbor, Megan Hodges, who has been vocal about her concerns.
"When the previous owner started doing the same thing — promoting it on social media, inviting people — that's when four years ago it became intolerable," Hodges said. "Now it's even worse. When summer comes, it's going to be a nightmare."
Zakeri and Eakin said Hodges' estimates of the number of visitors to the home are exaggerated. Zakeri also disputed claims that he and Eakin are making money off promotion of the house.
"No money has been made off the Goonies house since I bought it," he said.
There appeared to be consensus on adding signs directing traffic, including a sign at the bottom of the road leading to the Goonies house prohibiting cars.
Some people said they created signs they thought would be helpful, but were told by the city to remove them.
Reid said he would discuss with city officials what is possible for signage and come back to the community with options in the coming weeks.
Other suggestions raised by neighbors included painting no-parking zones red.
Some were also in favor of promoting parking for the Goonies house across U.S. Highway 30 at the East Mooring Basin. However, some had concerns about pedestrian safety and potential traffic backups.