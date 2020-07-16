Local artist Kate Speranza received a $1,500 grant from the Oregon Arts Commission that will go toward supporting her recent completion of a residency program in Finland.
The arts commission and The Ford Family Foundation collectively award 40 artists for career developmental projects and enable them to take timely opportunities to enhance their artistic careers. Career opportunity grants most often support residency programs, exhibitions and performances.
In February, Speranza spent 30 days at Arteles Creative Center alongside 13 other artists from several different countries, focused on painting.
Speranza is a mixed media artist and focuses on painting, jewelry making and sculpture. Her focus on painting was a logistical choice based on the tools and materials she had available to her in Finland and through travel.
Prior to applying for the grant, Speranza created a new body of work to use for submissions to several small art grants alongside the one from the arts commission.
She was accepted to her residency program in July 2019 and decided to accept the invitation prior to knowing where her funds would come from.
“It was kind of on a whim that I applied for it,” Speranza said. “I just had to say 'yes' and trust that I was going to come up with the money.”
The residency program had an emphasis on silence and mediation, requiring all artists to meditate twice a day and remain completely silent Saturdays and Sundays.
Speranza said the silence would “allow you to have more introspective time, and really have enough space to take in the whole experience.”
During her time in Finland, she created mostly preliminary work that she would be able to bring back with her to Astoria and further develop.
Much of her work incorporates what she learned about Finnish culture and the influence that had on her.
She’s working on a series that explores Astoria’s historic ties to Finland and the Finnish influence in Astoria, which she hopes to be able to share in the upcoming year.
“What a wonderful opportunity for me to connect with the local community here, through my artwork that came out of this residency,” she said.
Three of Speranza’s small paintings from her residency are on display at Astoria Visual Arts gallery.
