Local building company North River Homes will restore wetlands and pay a $50,534 fine over violations at its Willow subdivision in Warrenton.
The state Department of Environmental Quality fined North River Homes, owned by the Nygaard family, for placing construction soils and sediment in wetlands, and for other violations of its stormwater permit. The state ordered the company to inventory wetlands and create a plan for restoration.
John M. Nygaard, a representative of the company, said a contractor at the subdivision didn’t keep records up to the state’s standards and went outside the project area. The company plans to pay the fine, enhance nearby wetlands as mitigation and start soon on the first phase of 30 homes, he said.
