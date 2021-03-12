Several businesses and organizations on the North Coast aim to lift each other up by choosing to sell each other’s products.
Short Wave is one shop in downtown Astoria with the goal of supporting other local entrepreneurs. Owner Ari Freitag took on the model of selling consignment goods from local makers when she bought Lodestar Goods from Emily Geddes in 2019.
“It was always built in that there would be a focus on locally-made things,” Freitag said. Short Wave sells a variety of items, including waxed canvas bags from Shift + Wheeler, which has its own showroom a short walk away.
“I can point out their stuff and refer customers to their showroom, and Shift + Wheeler promotes my business too,” Freitag said.
Around Thanksgiving, Short Wave partnered with Shift + Wheeler, Gathered Bakeshop & Market and Cambium Gallery to put together a package to raffle off. Customers could make donations to indigenous or Black-led businesses and enter into the raffle.
“I moved here about two years ago from Portland and I've just been continuously blown away by how supportive people are and how much we help each other succeed,” Freitag said. “I love that I can turn to other established businesses for guidance and support.”
Since Short Wave carries a range of locally-made products, Freitag said visitors from out of town often come in to buy several gifts to give to people as an example of what the North Coast is like.
Freitag also prioritizes ethical and sustainable practices when choosing products.
She follows a strict set of guidelines for clothing to ensure the brands use ecologically sustainable methods, the garment makers are paid fair wages and the items are made with recyclable materials or are biodegradable.
“I put a lot of thought into how they’re made and what's in them,” Freitag said.
EVOO
EVOO in Cannon Beach has prioritized organic, local and sustainable food since it opened 17 years ago. Co-owners Lenore Emery and her husband, chef Bob Neroni, work with a cooperative of organic farmers along the West Coast and Mexico.
“For us, local is important and fair trade is paramount important,” Neroni said. “We want to make sure producers walk the walk and talk the talk.”
Neroni and Emery talk with farmers and their staff and ask them if they’re receiving health care, a living wage and good working conditions. When buying from a larger company, like Ocean Beauty Seafoods, they verify what they’re getting is sustainable by checking with Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch.
Neroni said he builds relationships with the small farmers he works with.
“In our world, you live and die by relationships,” he said. “In lean times, if I have an order of just $25 they’ll still deliver with no minimum.”
On the weekends, EVOO hosts a chef’s table where people come to dine around the bar to enjoy three entrees, conversation and community.
“We have a pulpit to really promote individuals,” Neroni said. “When I’m using ingredients, I talk about them.”
He gets tomatoes from Moon River Farm in Nehalem, olive oil from Durant Olive Mill in Dayton, grains from Bob’s Red Mill in Milwaukie, dairy products from Bennett Family Farm in Tillamook and so on.
North Coast Food Web
North Coast Food Web has aimed to help farms and food businesses get started and become profitable for the past 10 years.
Caitlin Seyfried, the programs manager, said the food web had to pivot during the coronavirus pandemic from its previous model of a cash farm stand inside its office to an online platform.
“It has skyrocketed and grown,” she said. “We started our online market in June 2020 and we’ve been able to quadruple our weekly sales since this time last year and at least double the number of vendors who can participate.”
Part of the nonprofit’s mission is to lower the barriers of entry for small food businesses to sell their goods. The online market provides a smaller marketplace where they can start with selling a few products per week. Customers order online and the businesses drop off the orders at the food web’s office for pickup.
Seyfried said the food web has worked with many farms in the past that have now joined the online market, including Spring Up Farm in Astoria, K Jewels Farm in Jeffers Garden and Glory B Farms in Grays River, Washington.
“The most important piece is remembering the jobs we keep here in Clatsop County are important to the health of our region,” she said. “For people who have the time and resources to shop locally, it really helps lift everyone up. When you spend a dollar here, it stays here and it's really impactful.”
Seyfried said there isn’t a sense of competition between businesses, but rather a cooperative effort to work together to make the North Coast a better place to live.
“When you go to a farmers market and shop directly from the farmer, you’re building a deep connection,” she said. “There's a lot of power in building those community relationships that goes beyond what you’re eating for dinner.”
The food web will continue the online market year-round, even when the in-person component restarts, and it plans to start a delivery program so customers can receive their orders at home.