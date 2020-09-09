Fire chiefs in Clatsop County are balancing the need to send firefighters to help combat wildfires across the West Coast with maintaining operations locally.
Smoke from the wildfires has caused poor air quality on the North Coast and prompted the county Public Health Department to advise residents to take precautions like staying indoors and avoiding strenuous activity.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has closed the Clatsop, Tillamook and Santiam state forests to the public until weather conditions change and fire danger decreases. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced a fire ban at all state parks, while local fire departments issued burn bans.
Authorities ordered evacuations for some residents in Tillamook County because of the Pike Road and Port fires. Further south on the coast, evacuations were ordered over fires in Lincoln County.
“I want to be upfront with Oregonians,” Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday. “This could be the greatest loss of life and structures due to wildfire in state history.”
Firefighters from Clatsop County were deployed in August for about two weeks to help fight fires in California. Two task forces were sent Tuesday morning to fires in Marion County and near Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County.
A task force is typically made up of about 10 to 15 people and about six vehicles, Astoria Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said. He said local fire departments have had to turn down some requests for aid because of how stretched thin and dry conditions are locally.
“Oregon had to take a good look at making sure that we protected our home communities first,” Crutchfield said during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
“And we kind of watched these weather patterns that were coming in with the winds and the heat we’ve had. And the fire marshal’s office was very proactive in deciding that we wanted to keep our Oregon resources close to home for just this event. And sadly, we’ve had a lot of fires break out over the last few days that are getting fairly significant around the state.”
Crutchfield said there are no active fires in Clatsop County, but there have been small incidents.
Crutchfield said the county has made an effort to only send firefighters to fires an hour or two away. “And if we have a major event on the coast, we’re able to bring them back home if they’re needed,” he said.
Warrenton Fire Chief Brian Alsbury said resources are thin locally and statewide and that sending aid has been taxing.
“We want to make sure that our taxpayers, our citizens, are taken care of first and foremost, because they’re the ones that pay for us to be able to give them the services,” Alsbury said.
“So we really are thinking about them first before making any big decision to send a piece of equipment out to any other part of Oregon. But we want to participate and help Oregon as a whole as much as we can because it’s our state and people’s lives are at risk.”
The Warrenton Fire Department sent a fire truck and three of the department’s 16 responding volunteer firefighters Tuesday morning to help fight the fire in Marion County.
He said fire departments and fire districts throughout the county are collaborating closely to cover each other.
“We’ve always had mutual aid agreements,” Alsbury said. “But right now, with all this equipment that we sent from all over the county out, it’s really important that we go beyond just the mutual aid agreement and make sure that we’re helping people in other areas cover their departments.”
