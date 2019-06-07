An event aimed at immigrant communities will discuss how proposed legislation to give all Oregonians the opportunity to apply for a driver’s license may impact them.
The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council and Indivisible North Coast Oregon will host the event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 17 at the council’s office, 1373 Duane St., Astoria.
Jorge Gutierrez, executive director for the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council, will discuss the bill. The group plans to send postcards to legislators advocating for “Driver's Licenses for All.”
