An effort to list tufted puffins under the federal Endangered Species Act failed earlier this month. Now local and regional groups are considering another approach.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined the puffin population is trending upward or staying stable across a range that extends from California to British Columbia in Canada and includes Alaska, Japan and Russia.
But some West Coast researchers and local and regional observers say colonies in the California Current — a current that flows southward from British Columbia to Baja California, Mexico — are declining. In Clatsop County, groups like Friends of Haystack Rock say the number of puffins on colony at the iconic landmark has dipped significantly since the 1980s.
They believe further research, including a closer look at genetic information, will reveal birds in the California Current are distinct from tufted puffins elsewhere — ammunition for an argument to reconsider them for listing as a distinct population under the Endangered Species Act.
Initial samples already suggest differences between individual colonies — and colonies that are not that far apart, said Scott Pearson, a senior researcher with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Pearson helped draft a recovery plan for the tufted puffins in Washington state after the birds were listed as endangered by the state's fish and wildlife commission in 2015.
While tufted puffin populations elsewhere do appear more stable, a break seems to have occurred in colonies in the California Current and the Gulf of Alaska, where populations have declined, according to recent research.
The birds have also been listed as endangered in Japan since the early 1990s. The Canadian government in British Columbia considers breeding populations of the puffins to be imperiled and vulnerable.
Family tree
Following the decision from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pearson said there still seems to be some interest from other arms of the agency to further examine puffins for possible listing, particularly from wildlife refuge complexes in Oregon and Alaska, which have long been involved in on-the-ground monitoring of their local tufted puffin colonies.
Pearson, through his work with the state and the Tufted Puffin Technical Committee formed by members of the nonprofit Pacific Seabird Group, is collecting a variety of samples to send to a researcher based in Canada. The researchers hope to begin building a sort of a family tree that underscores and reveals differences among puffin populations.
They have already begun to zero in on fecal samples, in particular, as a way to reconstruct a bird's diet and possibly glean other genetic information.
But the birds can be difficult to study. It is tricky to capture and handle tufted puffins when they are on their colonies without also running the risk of scaring them away permanently.
Tufted puffin colonies are often in difficult-to-access areas — steep, rocky islands or mainland cliff faces. The birds burrow into the rock, making it almost impossible to accurately count them or observe them from a distance. With their sharp beaks, they have handily rid themselves of certain types of transmitters fixed across their backs.
Pearson is looking into different types of transmitters now, something small enough that it could be placed on bands and attached to a puffin's leg.
While listing would have funneled important financial resources toward this type of research and other conservation and recovery work, there are some existing roadmaps to conservation — like the recovery plan in Washington state — and regional resources available, Pearson noted.
Awareness
Friends of Haystack Rock, a stewardship group based in Cannon Beach that has worked to raise awareness about tufted puffins and pushed for federal listing, is continuing to support research efforts by Pearson and others. The group helped pay for transmitters used in recent tagging efforts and supports ongoing genetic research.
The Fish and Wildlife Service's decision not to list tufted puffins was a disappointment for Angela Benton, the board chairwoman of Friends of Haystack Rock, and others in the organization. But it wasn't much of a surprise.
Benton said they had their doubts about the success of the listing effort after it became clear the agency would be considering the birds across their entire range, not just in the areas where researchers had noted significant declines.
Still, the Friends see opportunities to help further research that could lead to identifying distinct populations and possible listing.
Haystack Rock is one of the few places where people can get close to tufted puffins. Though the rock itself is off-limits, people can easily walk along the beach near the rock and see puffins fly to and from burrows during nesting season. Visitors flock to Cannon Beach just to see puffins.
So the Friends of Haystack Rock plan to continue doing what they have always done to educate visitors and raise awareness. The group hosts lectures and distributes brochures and other handouts about puffins to local hotels and businesses. Many of the Friends also volunteer with the city-run Haystack Rock Awareness Program.
Lack of listing "doesn't diminish the work ahead," Benton said. "In fact, it emphasizes it and makes it even more important."
The bird is truly iconic, she said. From its striking features to a life cycle where it must weather extreme environments.
"It's a beautiful, fragile-looking thing that's just got to be tough as nails to withstand what we have off the coast," she said.
Hannah Buschert, a board member for the Friends and an avid birder who produces a birding podcast with her husband, can't remember the first time she saw a puffin.
"It seems like tufted puffins have always been there," she said.
She grew up helping her grandmother at the Sea Breeze Court, the family-owned hotel in Cannon Beach that she now manages with her husband.
But, she said, "We need to be cognizant of our wildlife. Anyone who has visited Haystack Rock throughout the years has likely seen the decline in the tufted puffin numbers.
"Seabirds are the canaries in the coal mine of our oceans and the fact that this species is in decline forewarns us to greater overall crises."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.