Local groups have organized a stuffed toy drive for foster children in a year that is proving difficult for all types of families.
Usually, the Astoria Armory distributes Dollar Store toys during the holiday season at a skate night.
“This year I just wanted to make sure we gave each kid something they can snuggle with,” said Robyn Koustik, the community director at the Armory.
Koustik is spearheading the effort with community partners, including Gimre’s Shoes, Erickson Floral Co., A-Town Coffee and Riverfolk, a nonprofit that works predominately with the homeless.
They had already collected nearly 200 stuffed animal toys going into this week. Their goal is to have 300 — not because there are 300 foster children in the area, Koustik clarified. She wants to include children of foster parents in the giving, as well. For these families to continue opening their homes in the middle of a pandemic is huge, she said.
The toys will go to families and children in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
“It is a challenging time for everyone right now,” said Scott Rooen, who works for the state Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare office to support and recruit foster families. “Families are handling a lot of changes and stress as they care for loved ones and maintain their livelihoods.”
The agency has looked to ways to expand food assistance and other resources and, statewide, has seen an increase in the number of families interested in becoming foster families, Rooen said.
There are about 35 children in foster care in Clatsop County. While statewide, the number of children in care is lower than it has been in 14 years, there is a continuing need for families willing to foster, according Rooen. Having a diverse group of families to match children with and allow them to stay in their home communities is important, he said.
In a normal year, local employees with the agency would throw a holiday party for foster children and the families caring for them.
This year, as coronavirus-related restrictions and concerns made a party impossible, the agency sought donations from community organizations, businesses and individuals and provided families with holiday boxes that included meals, activities, board games, hot chocolate and other gifts.
The stuffed toy drive is an important show of love and support, in Rooen’s opinion.
“For families caring for children, it’s important that they are recognized and shown that they are appreciated,” he said. “The community is stronger when people support each other, and we are grateful to have a collaborative partnership with many of the local businesses, community members, nonprofits and churches.”
Koustik and Riverfolk will continue to collect stuffed toys through Sunday.
