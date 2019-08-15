Linda Dugan Insurance in Astoria is among the firms chosen to help people enroll in the Oregon Health Plan.
The local insurance company is one of 33 insurance agencies granted money to help publicize the upcoming health insurance open enrollment period and to help people enroll. Open enrollment for 2020 coverage runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.
"If you don't deal with premiums, financial assistance, deductibles, and copays every day, you might not want to sift through all that information alone, under a deadline," Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, said in a news release. "An agent or partner in your community can help you understand the options and enroll in coverage."
Grantees were judged on ties to community networks, the ability to reach underserved populations and the capacity to serve consumers whether they are eligible for HealthCare.gov plans or other programs, such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare.
