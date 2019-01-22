WARRENTON — Lektro Inc., the local electric airplane tug manufacturer, will be acquired by Chicago-based food processing and airport equipment company JBT Corp.
The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of this year. The purchase price will be $48 million before customary post-closing adjustments, according to JBT.
“We are excited to be part of JBT,” Eric Paulson, the owner of Lektro, said in a news release. “Together our companies will provide customers a global sales and support presence, a much broader portfolio of products and services, and deeper engineering capabilities for future product development.”
Paulson, who will remain as general manager after the acquisition is finalized, is a second-generation owner of Lektro. The company was founded by his father, Wilt, as Willamette Aircraft and Engine Co. in Beaverton in 1945.
The company moved into a converted airplane hangar at the Astoria Regional Airport in Warrenton in 1948. It has grown from manufacturing a variety of electric vehicles to specializing in electric, towbarless airplane tugs used in more than 90 countries.
“Lektro’s reputation and corporate culture will mesh well with JBT’s," Paulson said in the release. "We both put the customer first and we both build great equipment. With the leadership at Lektro remaining unchanged, our focus on offering great products and great service will continue under JBT ownership.”
JBT Corp. is a publicly traded company manufacturing food processing and aviation support equipment. Lektro is expected to add annual revenue of approximately $35 million.
