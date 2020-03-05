Madyson Hanna and Dylan McCoy from the Warrenton Police Department and Jenny Thompson-Kiefer from the Cannon Beach Police Department will graduate next week from Basic Police Class.
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training's 16-week class includes dozens of training areas, including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem-solving, community policing, elder abuse and drug recognition.
The graduation will be held at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem on March 13 at 11 a.m.
