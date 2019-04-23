Several local teams performed well in the Marine Advanced Technology Education’s regional underwater robotics competition in Lincoln City.
Students had eight weeks to design an underwater robot that could simulate inspecting a hydroelectric dam, making repairs, removing debris, testing water quality, restoring habitat for fish and recovering a mock cannon from the Civil War. They also created marketing displays and presented to judges about how they designed and built the robots.
Warrenton Grade School sent three teams to the novice scout level of the competition. The Warrenton Warriors, comprised of sixth graders, took first, followed by the fifth-grade Warrenton Water Masters in second and the seventh- and eighth-grade Warrenton Warrior Waves tied for third.
The Columbia River Maritime Museum also sent a team named the Columbia River Pilots, comprised of fifth-to-seventh graders from Astoria, to the novice scout level.
