The Sunset Empire Transportation District is missing more than half of its operational funding because of the government shutdown and could soon have to look at cutbacks.
Jeff Hazen, the transportation district’s director, said the agency receives about 56 percent of operational money through reimbursements from Federal Transit Administration grants, amounting to about $143,000 per quarter. But the federal staff who process the reimbursements have been furloughed.
Sunset Empire has already missed one installment.
“We’ve got plenty of cash,” he said. “That’s not an issue. But our cash is tied up in the ending fund balance.”
By Oregon law, cash for the ending fund balance — about $524,000 — can’t be used except in the event of a natural disaster.
The agency has a contingency budget in place but has used much of it to recover from a data loss, and to help cover the cost of operating the Lower Columbia Connector route to Rainer. The connector route, which costs about $2,600 a week to operate, was supposed to be shared with Columbia County. But because of budgeting errors, Columbia County ran out of money after the first year of this biennium to help cover its portion, leaving Sunset Empire to cover the entire cost of the route, Hazen said.
Hazen is now exploring cutbacks to less-used routes such as the Lower Columbia Connector, along with weekend service, hours of operation and employee hours. While employees could see their hours cut, he doesn’t foresee any layoffs.
Federal funding for mass transit was more than $16 billion this fiscal year, most of it through the Federal Transit Administration. The grants from the agency help fund rural to large urban transit networks.
“Nobody has stopped any service,” Paul Skoutelas, president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association, told municipal finance publication The Bond Buyer. “I think that’s a last resort for these agencies. But everyone is beginning to feel the difficulties of trying to meet payments to vendors, normal kinds of operating expenses. In some cases just moving projects forward for project approvals.”
For John Coy, who doesn’t have a driver’s license and regularly takes Route 101 between Astoria and Seaside, the bus means getting to work and to see his parole officer.
“That would suck,” he said of potential cutbacks. “It would be a lot of walking, a lot of walking.”
