Clatsop Community Action’s veterans service officer has resigned.

Josh Davis, a U.S. Army veteran and former veterans service officer for Multnomah County, held the position since June 2021, about a year after Clatsop County shifted the contract from Luke Thomas, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, to Clatsop Community Action.

Josh Davis

Josh Davis was the local veterans service officer at Clatsop Community Action.

